Adient (NYSE:ADNT) pulls back 7.7% this week, but still delivers shareholders impressive 26% CAGR over 3 years

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shareholders have seen the share price descend 15% over the month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 100% in that time. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Adient became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

We know that Adient has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

We're pleased to report that Adient shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 25% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 6% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Adient you should be aware of, and 3 of them are potentially serious.

