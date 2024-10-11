Adient Gains From Diverse Customer Base, Faces Competition

Adient plc ADNT is one of the world’s largest automotive seating suppliers. It maintains longstanding relationships with the largest global auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s technologies extend to virtually every area of automotive seating solutions. It operates more than 200 wholly and majority-owned manufacturing or assembly facilities, with operations in 29 countries. Additionally, Adient has partially-owned affiliates in China, Asia, Europe and North America.



Let’s delve deeper into Adient’s current performance and prospects.

Diverse Customer Base and International Presence Aid ADNT

Adient has been gaining customers with its broad range of products. A diverse customer base and international presence have helped the company to create a strong market position. Launch execution continues to be an area of intense focus for Adient and a key building block to win new business. Given the customer and geographic mix, along with frequent business wins, the company’s market position is likely to strengthen going forward.

Relationship With OEMs Boosts Adient’s Prospects

Adient's strong relationship with Japanese and Asian OEMs represents a significant competitive advantage. The company anticipates leveraging this advantage as OEMs prioritize hybrid and longer-term battery electric vehicle (BEV) launches. These customers often engage Adient in highly integrated programs, which, in turn, drive opportunities for enhanced operational efficiency. In May 2024, Adient launched a modular program with one of its Asian customers, which is expected to yield higher margins than the previous vehicle generation.

Expected Decline in LV Production to Hit ADNT’s Top Line

Adient has been facing challenges in Europe due to declining volumes, increased insourcing and an unfavorable customer program mix. The anticipated decline in light vehicle (LV) production in the second half of 2024, along with unfavorable customer program mix, are expected to impact Adient’s revenues. The company anticipates fiscal 2024 revenues to be around $14.6 billion, down from the previous estimate of $14.8-$14.9 billion.

Rising Competition Demands Hefty Investments From Adient

Adient is required to make substantial investments to stay abreast of technology changes and new products amid rising competition. Higher investments may affect its near-term profits and cash flows. The company expects to spend $285 million on capex in fiscal 2024, a good bit higher than the $252 million that it spent in fiscal 2023, to support its long-term growth initiatives. It competes with other automotive suppliers as well as certain automobile OEMs who either produce or have the capacity to produce similar products to those supplied by Adient. Key competitors in the independent supplier category include Lear Corporation LEA and Magna International Inc MGA.

