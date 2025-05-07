ADIENT Earnings Results: $ADNT Reports Quarterly Earnings

ADIENT ($ADNT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.69 per share, beating estimates of $0.34 by $0.35. The company also reported revenue of $3,611,000,000, beating estimates of $3,512,786,925 by $98,213,075.

ADIENT Insider Trading Activity

ADIENT insiders have traded $ADNT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES CONKLIN (EVP, Americas) sold 11,500 shares for an estimated $232,875

ADIENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of ADIENT stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ADIENT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADNT in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Negative" rating on 04/15/2025

