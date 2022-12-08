Markets
ADNT

Adient Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ADNT

December 08, 2022 — 01:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.23, changing hands as low as $33.88 per share. Adient plc shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Adient plc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ADNT's low point in its 52 week range is $27.15 per share, with $50.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.33.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Funds Holding FMK
 AMOT Average Annual Return
 ICE Dividend Growth Rate

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADNT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.