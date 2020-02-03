Adient (ADNT) Tops Q1 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Tweaks View
Adient PLC ADNT reported adjusted earnings per share of 96 cents in first-quarter fiscal 2020, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. The figure also came in higher than the year-ago quarter’s 31 cents. This upside mainly resulted from better-than-expected performance in the company’s Americas segment.
During the reported quarter, the company generated net sales of $3,936 million, down from the $4,158 million recorded in first-quarter fiscal 2019. However, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,840 million.
During the fiscal first quarter, net sales in the Seat Structures & Mechanisms business totaled $2,265 million, up from the $2,201 million reported in first-quarter fiscal 2019. The Interior business generated net sales of $1,978 million, down from the $2067 million witnessed in the prior-year quarter.
Segment Results
Adient currently operates through three reportable segments — Americas, which includes North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”); and Asia Pacific/China ("Asia").
In the Americas, the company recorded revenues of $1,859 million, down 3.93% year over year. However, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,803 million. Adient generated adjusted EBITDA of $94 million in the fiscal first quarter, indicating a rise from $43 the million recorded in the prior-year period, primarily owing to lower launch costs combined with decreased SG&A costs and low commodity costs.
In EMEA, Adient registered revenues of $1,564 million, down 4.63% year over year. However, it beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,562 million. Its quarterly adjusted EBITDA was $49 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $2 million. This upside resulted from lower launch costs, along with decreased SG&A costs and lower commodity costs.
Revenues in the Asia segment were $572 million in the reported quarter compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $650 million. It also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $573 million. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was $177 million compared with the $154 million reported in first-quarter fiscal 2019, mainly aided by an increase in equity income.
Financials
Adient had cash and cash equivalents of $965 million as of Dec 31, 2019 compared with $924 million as of Sep 30 ,2019. As of the same date, net debt amounted to $3,740 million, up from $3,708 billion as of Sep 30, 2019. Debt-to-capital ratio stands at 68.21%. Capital expenditure declined to $91 million in the fiscal first quarter from the $144 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.
Outlook
For 2020, the company has reaffirmed its guidance for consolidated sales at $15.6-$15.8 billion.
It expects adjusted EBITDA of $870-$910 million, up from the prior guidance of $820-$860 million. Capital expenditures are anticipated between $440 million and $460 million, suggesting a rise from the prior estimate of $465-$485 million. Free cash flow is now expected to be positive versus the prior breakeven forecast.
