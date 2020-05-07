Adient (ADNT) Tops Q1 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Scraps View
Adient PLC ADNT reported adjusted earnings per share of 62 cents in second-quarter fiscal 2020, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents. The figure was also higher than the year-ago quarter’s 31 cents. Theupside mainly resulted from better-than-expected performance in the company’s EMEA and Asia segments.
During the reported quarter, Adient generated net sales of $3,511 million, down from $4,228 million in second-quarter fiscal 2020. However, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,497 million.
During the fiscal second quarter, net sales in the Seat Structures & Mechanisms business totaled $1,214 million, down from $1,920 million reported in second-quarter fiscal 2019 mainly due to lower vehicle production in China.
Segment Results
Adient currently operates through three reportable segments — Americas, which includes North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific/China (Asia).
In the Americas, the company recorded revenues of $1,641 million, down 14.3% year over year. The metric also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,779 million. Adient generated adjusted EBITDA of $106 million in the fiscal second quarter, indicating a rise from $34 million recorded in the prior-year period, primarily owing to lower launch costs combined with decreased SG&A costs and low commodity costs.
In EMEA, the company registered revenues of $1,488 million, down 16.3% year over year. However, it beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,385 million. Its quarterly adjusted EBITDA was $62 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $59 million. Theupside resulted from lower launch costs along with decreased SG&A costs.
Revenues in the Asia segment were $444 million in the reported quarter compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $599 million. The metric, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $413 million. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was $63 million compared with $123 million reported in second-quarter fiscal 2020 due to a significant reduction in China production volume amid the coronavirus crisis.
Financials
Adient had cash and cash equivalents of $1,640 million as of Mar 31, 2020,compared with $924 million as of Sep 30,2019. As of the same date, long-term debt amounted to $3,717 million, up from $3,708 billion as of Sep 30, 2019. Long-term debt-to-capital ratio stands at 70.7%. Capital expenditure declined to $94 million in the fiscal second quarter from $108 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.
Outlook
Adient scrapped the 2020 guidance as it expects the coronavirus pandemic’s impactstostrain its operations in the days to come.
Adient currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
