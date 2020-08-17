Adient (ADNT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.57, changing hands as high as $18.65 per share. Adient plc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADNT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.9001 per share, with $29.275 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.38.

