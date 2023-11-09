Adient (ADNT) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates & Contract Y/Y

Adient ADNT delivered adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Earnings fell from 53 cents recorded in the year-ago period and also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents. In the reported quarter, Adient generated net sales of $3,729 million, which increased 2.2% year over year but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,760 million.

Adient Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Adient price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Adient Quote

Segmental Performance

Adient currently operates through three reportable segments — the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, which includes the Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”); and Asia Pacific/China (Asia).



In the reported quarter, the Americas segment recorded revenues of $1,835 million, an increase of 2.5% from the year-ago period, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,776 million. The segment posted an adjusted EBITDA of $100 million, down from $117 million recorded in the prior-year period, but topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $93 million, driven by sales outperformance and improved volume and mix.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, the EMEA segment registered revenues of $1,174 million, which increased 6.6% year over year but fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,241 million. The segment recorded EBITDA of $48 million in the quarter under review, higher than $34 million generated in the year-ago period. It also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $44.28 million on the back of improved business performance and forex benefits.



In the quarter, revenues in the Asia segment came in at $748 million, down 5.6% year over year, but topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $742. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA grew 13% to $113 million on improved business performance and high equity income.

Financial Position

Adient had cash and cash equivalents of $1,110 million as of Sep 30, 2023 compared with $947 million on Sep 30, 2022.



Long-term debt amounted to $2,401 million in the reported quarter, down from $2,564 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



Capital expenditures totaled $75 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $57 million in the prior-year quarter.

Outlook 2024

Adient envisions fiscal 2024 revenues in the range of $15.60-15.70 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be $1,010 million. Equity income and capex are forecast to be $70 million and $310 million, respectively. Free cash flow is estimated to be $300 million. Interest expenses and cash tax are estimated to be $185 million and $105 million, respectively.

