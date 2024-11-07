Adient (ADNT) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Adient (ADNT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share, indicating an increase of 9.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.48 billion, representing a decrease of 6.6% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 7.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Adient metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Asia' will reach $715.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Americas' reaching $1.74 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- EMEA' will likely reach $1.07 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Americas' will reach $89.61 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $100 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Asia' should come in at $123.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $113 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- EMEA' to come in at $27.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $48 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Adient here>>>



Adient shares have witnessed a change of -7.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ADNT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

