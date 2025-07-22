Is Adient (ADNT) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Adient (ADNT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Adient is one of 96 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adient is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADNT's full-year earnings has moved 7.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ADNT has returned 28.4% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 11.7%. This means that Adient is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Garrett Motion (GTX). The stock has returned 28.7% year-to-date.

For Garrett Motion, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Adient is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.8% so far this year, so ADNT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Garrett Motion is also part of the same industry.

Adient and Garrett Motion could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

