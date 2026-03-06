Adient (ADNT) Down 12.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Adient (ADNT). Shares have lost about 12.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Adient due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Adient before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Adient Q1 Earnings Top Expectations

Adient reported adjusted EPS of 35 cents for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Earnings rose from 27 cents recorded in the year-ago period and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents. The company generated net sales of $3.64 billion, which increased 4.3% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.48 billion.

Segmental Performance

Adient currently operates via three reportable segments: Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, which includes the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific/China (Asia).

In the reported quarter, the Americas segment recorded revenues of $1.64 billion, which rose 1.9% from the year-ago period and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 billion. The segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $80 million, which decreased from $85 million recorded in the prior-year quarter due to volume headwinds and an increase in launch costs. The metric, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $66 million.

The EMEA segment registered revenues of $1.21 billion, which increased 6.7% year over year and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 billion. The segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $34 million, which rose from $22 million generated in the year-ago period due to enhanced operational efficiencies and favorable material margin. The metric also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.66 million.

In the fiscal first quarter, revenues in the Asia segment totaled $819 million, which grew from $772 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $797 million. The segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $115 million, up from $111 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2025 due to favorable equity income and forex movement. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $111 million.

Financial Position

Adient had cash and cash equivalents of $855 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, compared with $958 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, long-term debt amounted to $2.38 billion.

Capital expenditures totaled $65 million compared with $64 million in the prior-year quarter.

Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Adient now envisions fiscal 2026 revenues to be $14.6 billion, up from the previous estimate of $14.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be $880 million, up from the prior estimate of $845 million. Equity income is projected to be $70 million. Free cash flow is now anticipated to be $125 million, up from the previous estimate of $90 million. Capex is estimated to be $300 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -35.97% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Adient has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Adient has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

