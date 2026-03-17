Adient (ADNT) and Johnson Control International (JCI) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research Brian Bolan usually looks for stocks that have a strong Zacks Style Score for Growth and a weak Zacks Style Score for Value. This week he is looking at two Irish stocks because this video was filmed on March 17. Brian asks for some papal dispensation as these are not the type of stocks he normally look, but today is basically the Super Bowl for Irish people.

Adient ADNT a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and has an A for Growth and an A for Value in the Zacks Style Scores. ADNT is in the auto parts supply chain and specifically focuses on seats. Brian makes a big error in the video when he thinks the historical Book Value of the company are the margins… but he corrects himself.

Johnson Controls International JCI is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and it has a C for Growth and a D for Value. This company is in the building products – wood space and is headquartered in Ireland. That reason alone got it on this video seeing as it is St. Patrick’s Day.

Just as in all of his Aggressive Growth Zacks Rank Buy videos, Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimates, growth projections and valuation before taking a look at the chart.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

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Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adient (ADNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.