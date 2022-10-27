Markets

Adidas’s Kanye West bet is still in credit: podcast

Contributor
Aimee Donnellan Reuters
Published
Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The 18 bln euro sportswear maker severed ties with the musician over offensive comments. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss how the financial benefits to Adidas nevertheless outweighed the costs. That may spur other brands to pursue outspoken stars.

