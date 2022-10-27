Adidas’s Kanye West bet is still in credit: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The 18 bln euro sportswear maker severed ties with the musician over offensive comments. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss how the financial benefits to Adidas nevertheless outweighed the costs. That may spur other brands to pursue outspoken stars.

