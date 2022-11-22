Adidas: to keep partnership with German soccer association after armband row

MUNICH, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Adidas ADSGn.DE will not end its partnership with Germany's DFB soccer association after controversy over 'One Love' armbands following grocery chain Rewe's decision to suspend its advertising due to the row.

"We will not end the partnership," said Adidas in an emailed statement, adding it was in close contact with the DFB, its decades-long partner.

"We are convinced that sport must be open to everyone. We support our players and teams when they are committed to positive change. Sport provides a stage for important topics. It is essential to continue the discussion," added the company.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Rachel More)

