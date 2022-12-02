Commodities

Adidas: sticking to World Cup sales outlook despite Germany's exit

Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

December 02, 2022 — 04:46 am EST

Written by Alexander Huebner for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Adidas ADSGn.DE is sticking to its World Cup sales outlook of around 400 million euros ($420.92 million) despite Germany's exit from the tournament, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

Four-time champions Germany sensationally crashed out of the World Cup despite a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica in their last Group E match on Thursday, tumbling out at the first hurdle for the second consecutive time.

($1 = 0.9503 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

