Adidas: sticking to World Cup sales outlook despite Germany's exit

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Adidas ADSGn.DE is sticking to its World Cup sales outlook of around 400 million euros ($420.92 million) despite Germany's exit from the tournament, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

Four-time champions Germany sensationally crashed out of the World Cup despite a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica in their last Group E match on Thursday, tumbling out at the first hurdle for the second consecutive time.

($1 = 0.9503 euros)

