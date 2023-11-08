News & Insights

Adidas: inventory position improving better than planned

November 08, 2023 — 01:32 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Adidas ADSGn.DE said on Wednesday that inventory levels continued to improve strongly in the third quarter, as the German firm's conservative sell-in strategy was paying off.

Inventory levels were now down 23% on the year to 4.85 billion euros ($5.18 billion), which was a little more than the sportswear giant had planned, it said.

Adidas last month lifted its full-year guidance, partly due to the positive impact of Yeezy drops through the second and third quarter.

($1 = 0.9359 euros)

