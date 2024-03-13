Adidas warns of 2024 sales decline in over-stocked North America market

HERZOGENAURACH, GERMANY, March 13 (Reuters) - German sportswear giant Adidas ADSGn.DE said on Wednesday it expects a decline in its sales in North America this year, blaming a still overstocked market there, as the company continues to sell off the sneakers from its axed Yeezy line.

Currency-neutral sales in North America are expected to decline at a mid-single-digit rate in 2024, with growth forecast in all other regions, Adidas said, announcing its final full-year results.

Adidas reported preliminary results for the year in late January and delivered a 2024 forecast far below analysts' expectations, as profits dwindle from a sell-off in its discontinued sneaker line with Kanye West.

