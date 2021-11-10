Adidas trims 2021 forecast on sourcing disruptions

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Adidas ADSGn.DE pared its full-year forecasts for sales and profits due to sourcing disruptions and the challenging market environment in China after its third-quarter results missed average analyst expectations.

Adidas on Wednesday reported third-quarter sales rose a currency-neutral 3% to 5.752 billion euros ($6.65 billion), while operating profit fell 8.5% to 672 million euros, shy of average analyst forecasts for 5.83 billion and 682 million respectively.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((+4930220133580;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.