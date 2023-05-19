News & Insights

Adidas to start selling Yeezy merchandise at the end of May

May 19, 2023 — 02:06 pm EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - Adidas ADSGn.DE will start selling some of the merchandise from its defunct Yeezy partnership with rapper Kanye West at the end of May and donate the proceeds to international organisations, the company said on Friday, providing more details of a plan initially outlined last week.

