Adidas to slash dividend to 0.70 euros per share after Kanye West split

BERLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - Adidas ADSGn.DE said on Wednesday that it planned to slash its 2022 dividend to 0.70 euros ($0.7374) per share, after a year marked by losses resulting from its split from rapper and fashion designer Kanye West.

The German sportswear maker said its executive and supervisory boards would recommend the dividend at a May 11 annual general meeting.

Its dividend a year earlier stood at 3.30 euros.

($1 = 0.9493 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Paul Carrel)

