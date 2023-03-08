Commodities

Adidas to slash dividend to 0.70 euros per share after Kanye West split

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

March 08, 2023 — 01:30 am EST

Written by Alexander Huebner for Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - Adidas ADSGn.DE said on Wednesday that it planned to slash its 2022 dividend to 0.70 euros ($0.7374) per share, after a year marked by losses resulting from its split from rapper and fashion designer Kanye West.

The German sportswear maker said its executive and supervisory boards would recommend the dividend at a May 11 annual general meeting.

Its dividend a year earlier stood at 3.30 euros.

