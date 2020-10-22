Adidas to sell Reebok - manager magazin

FRANKFURT/MUNICH, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Adidas ADSGn.DE is planning to sell its Reebok division, Germany's manager magazin reported on Thursday.

The group plans to complete the sale by March 2021, the magazine said, without citing sources.

Adidas declined to comment.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Alexander Huebner; editing by Thomas Seythal)

