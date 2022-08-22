Adidas says CEO Rorsted to give up his post in 2023

BERLIN, Aug 22 (Reuters) - German sporting goods maker Adidas ADSGn.DE said its Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted would leave his post next year, before his contract is due to run out, and that it had started searching for a successor.

The group said Rorsted and its supervisory board had mutually agreed that the CEO would hand over his position during the course of 2023. He will remain in office until a successor has been appointed, it added.

Adidas had in 2020 extended Rorsted's contract until July 31, 2026. He has been at the helm of Adidas since October 2016.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Matthias Williams)

