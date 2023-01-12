Adidas Salomon Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ADDYY

In trading on Thursday, shares of Adidas Salomon AG (Symbol: ADDYY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.78, changing hands as high as $80.05 per share. Adidas Salomon AG shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADDYY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADDYY's low point in its 52 week range is $45.48 per share, with $148.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.82.

