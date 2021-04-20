Adidas Salomon (ADDYY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Adidas Salomon AG (Symbol: ADDYY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $163.02, changing hands as low as $161.59 per share. Adidas Salomon AG shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADDYY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADDYY's low point in its 52 week range is $102.2684 per share, with $185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $162.35.

