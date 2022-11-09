Adidas revises outlook, reports lower net income after Kanye West split

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Adidas ADSGn.DE said on Wednesday it now expects net income from continuing operations to reach a level of around 250 million euros ($251.53 million) in 2022, taking into account the company's decision to terminate its partnership with Kanye West.

Adidas reported net income from continuing operations of 66 million euros in the third quarter, revising down its preliminary figure by almost two-thirds after it announced the end of the partnership late last month.

($1 = 0.9939 euros)

