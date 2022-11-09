Commodities

Adidas revises outlook, reports lower net income after Kanye West split

Credit: REUTERS/.

November 09, 2022 — 01:36 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Adidas ADSGn.DE said on Wednesday it now expects net income from continuing operations to reach a level of around 250 million euros ($251.53 million) in 2022, taking into account the company's decision to terminate its partnership with Kanye West.

Adidas reported net income from continuing operations of 66 million euros in the third quarter, revising down its preliminary figure by almost two-thirds after it announced the end of the partnership late last month.

($1 = 0.9939 euros)

(Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter