Adidas raises 2023 guidance

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Adidas ADSGn.DE lifted its full-year guidance on Tuesday, partly due to the positive impact of Yeezy drops through the second and third quarter, the sportswear giant said.

The German company cut its operating loss estimates to around 100 million euros ($105.88 million), from a previously expected 450 million euros for 2023.

($1 = 0.9445 euros)

