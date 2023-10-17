News & Insights

Adidas raises 2023 guidance

October 17, 2023 — 12:39 pm EDT

Written by Tristan Veyet and Ozan Ergenay for Reuters ->

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Adidas ADSGn.DE lifted its full-year guidance on Tuesday, partly due to the positive impact of Yeezy drops through the second and third quarter, the sportswear giant said.

The German company cut its operating loss estimates to around 100 million euros ($105.88 million), from a previously expected 450 million euros for 2023.

($1 = 0.9445 euros)

