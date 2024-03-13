Adidas Q4 Net Loss Narrows, Revenues Down; Dividend Stable; Sees Higher Profit In FY24

(RTTNews) - German sportswear maker adidas AG (ADDYY.PK) Wednesday reported that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to 379 million euros from last year's 512 million euros.

Loss per share was 2.13 euros, compared to loss of 2.87 euros per share a year ago.

Net loss from continuing operations amounted to 401 million euros or 2.36 euros per share, narrower than last year's loss of 482 million euros or 2.69 euros per share.

adidas recorded an operating loss of 377 million euros, narrower than prior year's operating loss of 724 million euros. This resulted in a negative operating margin of 7.8 percent, compared to negative operating margin of 13.9 percent a year earlier.

Revenues declined 8 percent to 4.81 billion euros from last year's 5.21 billion euros. Currency-neutral revenues in the fourth quarter declined 2 percent.

Further, adidas said its Executive and Supervisory Boards will recommend paying a stable dividend of 0.70 euros per dividend-entitled share to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 16.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, adidas expects to generate an operating profit of around 500 million euros, compared to 268 million euros in 2023.

The company expects currency-neutral sales to grow at a mid-single-digit rate in 2024. This top-line guidance assumes that adidas will sell the remaining Yeezy inventory at cost.

Excluding the Yeezy revenues in both years, the top-line guidance reflects currency-neutral growth at a high-single-digit rate in the underlying adidas business.

The company said it sees some growth already in the first quarter, but growth is expected to be stronger in the second half of the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.