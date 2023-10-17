Adidas Q3 Preliminary Operating Profit Down; But Lifts FY Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Sports apparel and footwear giant Adidas (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) reported that its third quarter preliminary operating profit declined to 409 million euros from 564 million euros last year.

Quarterly currency-neutral revenues increased 1% versus the prior year level. But in euro terms, the company's revenues declined 6% to 5.999 billion euros from the prior year.

The company said its performance in the third quarter was again positively impacted by the sale of parts of its remaining Yeezy inventory. The underlying adidas business also developed better than expected.

adidas has updated its full year 2023 guidance. The company now expects currency-neutral revenues to decline at a low-single-digit rate in 2023. Previously, it was expected to decline at a mid-single-digit rate.

The company's underlying operating profit - excluding any one-offs related to Yeezy and the ongoing strategic review - is now anticipated to reach a level of around 100 million euros in 2023. Previously it was expected to be around break-even level.

adidas now expects to report an operating loss of around 100 million euros in 2023 compared to the prior outlook of loss 450 million euros.

