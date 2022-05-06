Adidas Q1 Profit Down; Now Sees FY22 Profit, Sales View At Low End Of Forecast; Cuts Margin View

(RTTNews) - German sportswear maker Adidas AG (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders fell 13.6 percent to 482 million euros from last year's 558 million euros.

Earnings per share were 2.55 euros, down 10.7 percent from 2.86 euros a year ago.

Net income from continuing operations was 310 million euros or 1.60 euros per share, down 38.2 percent from 502 million euros or 2.60 euros per share a year ago.

Operating profit fell 38 percent from last year to 437 million euros. Operating margin was 8.2 percent, down from 13.4 percent a year ago.

In euro terms, net sales increased 0.6 percent to 5.302 billion euros from last year's 5.268 billion euros. Currency-neutral sales were down 3 percent hurt by supply constraints.

Further, the company confirmed fiscal 2022 outlook for revenue and net income at the lower end due to the impact from covid-19-related lockdowns in Greater China.

The company continues to expect currency-neutral revenues to increase by a rate of between 11 percent and 13 percent, but the growth is now anticipated to come in at the lower end of this range due to the severe impact from covid-19-related lockdowns in China.

Consequently, net income from continuing operations is also forecasted to reach the lower end of the previously communicated range of between 1.8 billion euros and 1.9 billion euros.

The company's gross margin is now expected to be around the prior year's level of 50.7 percent in 2022, lower than previously expected range between 51.5 percent and 52.0 percent.

The company also expects its operating margin to come in at around the prior year's level of 9.4 percent, compared to previously expected range between 10.5 percent and 11.0 percent.

adidas said it expects to already return to growth in the second quarter despite a continued sales decline in Greater China and supply chain constraints.

In the second half of the year, net sales are expected to grow more than 20 percent.

