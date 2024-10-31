Adidas price target raised to EUR 220 from EUR 217 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Wendy Liu raised the firm’s price target on Adidas (ADDYY) to EUR 220 from EUR 217 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
