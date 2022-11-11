Adidas Plans To Sell Yeezys Under New Branding

(RTTNews) - Sports apparel and footwear giant Adidas AG plans to sell Yeezys under its own branding.

The German company in a bid to recover the lost revenues after recent termination of its partnership with Kanye West, plans to sell sneakers of the same design stripped of the branding from the rapper.

As announced on October 25, 2022, Adidas terminated its partnership with Ye over his anti-Semitic remarks. The company then had said that the decision would result in a short-term negative impact of up to 250 million euros on its fiscal 2022 net income due to the high seasonality of the Adidas Yeezy business in the fourth quarter.

"Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," Adidas had then said in a statement.

Following his controversial comments, Ye has seen a completed documentary about him shelved and he has been dropped by his talent agency, fashion brand Balenciaga, and his bank JP Morgan among others.

The company has also trimmed its fiscal 2022 forecast, reflecting the impact from termination of Adidas Yeezy partnership.

For fiscal 2022, Adidas now expects net income from continuing operations of around 250 million euros, operating margin around 2.5 percent, gross margin around 47.0 percent, and currency-neutral revenues to grow at a low-single-digit rate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.