Commodities

Adidas plans to end Kanye West partnership after controversies - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Mrinmay Dey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tim Heitman

Adidas AG plans to end its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, following a rash of offensive behaviour from the performer and designer, Bloomberg News said on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Adidas AG ADSGn.DE plans to end its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, following a rash of offensive behaviour from the performer and designer, Bloomberg News said on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The news comes after Adidas announced on Oct. 6 that it had put its business partnership with Kanye West under review.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular