Adidas plans more Yeezy stock sales in August

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

July 28, 2023 — 05:07 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 28 (Reuters) - Adidas ADSGn.DE on Friday announced it would sell more of its stocked up Yeezy products in August and donate a sizeable amount to organisations fighting discrimination and hate, after the sportswear giant abandoned its collaboration with rapper Ye.

"As with the release in May 2023, the second release will feature products which were initiated in 2022," it said in a statement.

Unexpectedly strong sales of Yeezy shoes left over from the Ye collaboration will likely help reduce the company's operating losses this year.

(Writing by Matthias Williams, Editing by Rachel More)

((matthias.williams@thomsonreuters.com;))

