Adidas lowers 2022 expectations amid China lockdowns

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - Adidas ADSGn.DE on Friday lowered expectations for 2022 revenue and net income targets as renewed COVID-19-related lockdowns in Greater China continued to hit the German sportwear company.

The company now expects to come in at the lower end of its 2022 forecast for an 11-13% increase in currency-neutral sales as well as for net income from continuing operations of between 1.8 and 1.9 billion euros.

