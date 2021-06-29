Adidas launches new share buyback as demand booms

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Adidas ADSGn.DE will launch a new share buyback programme starting July 1 worth up to 550 million euros ($653.62 million), the German sportswear company said on Tuesday.

The move is part of plans announced by Adidas earlier this year to return up to 9 billion euros to its shareholders in the next five years, through dividend payouts of between 30% and 50% of net income from continuing operations, along with share buybacks.

Adidas last month raised its 2021 sales forecast as it expects a resumption of big sporting events to drive demand.

Shares in Adidas were up 2.5% after the news.

($1 = 0.8415 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Madeline Chambers)

