Adidas In Talks With PUMA CEO As Potential Successor To CEO Kasper Rorsted

(RTTNews) - German sportswear maker Adidas AG (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) confirmed Friday that it is in talks with Bjørn Gulden, CEO of PUMA SE, as a potential successor to adidas AG CEO Kasper Rorsted.

Earlier today, PUMA SE (PMMAF.PK), a German maker of footwear, apparel, and accessories, said that it appointed Arne Freundt as chief executive officer of the company and chairman of PUMA's Management Board. He is receiving a contract for four years, effective January 1, 2023. Bjørn Gulden's mandate as member of the Management Board of PUMA SE expires at the end of 2022.

In August, Adidas said that its CEO Kasper Rorsted agreed with the Supervisory Board to hand over the CEO position during the course of 2023. The search for a succession started. Rorsted has served as the CEO since 2016.

