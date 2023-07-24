Adidas gets $565 mln in orders for first batch of unsold Yeezy shoes- FT

Adds details from FT report in paragraphs 4-5, background in paragraphs 6-7

July 24 (Reuters) - Adidas ADSGn.DE got orders worth more than 508 million euros (about $565 million) for 4 million pairs of unsold Yeezy shoes, better than the company's "most optimistic forecast," the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The orders for the first batch would potentially save the German sportswear company from having to take a big writedown on its remaining stock, the newspaper said.

Adidas stopped selling Yeezy shoes from its defunct partnership with Ye in October after the rapper formerly known as Kanye West made a series of antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews.

Losing the highly profitable line hit first quarter sales at the German sportswear company by around $440 million.

Adidas did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company had said in May it would donate some of the proceeds from the sales to organisations fighting antisemitism and racism.

Discussions over how much will be donated to individual charities are ongoing, the FT reported, adding that the company has chosen five charities in the US and China as a first step.

Adidas had forecast a loss this year before announcing its intentions to sell leftover Yeezy stocks.

($1 = 0.8996 euros)

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.