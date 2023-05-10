adidas (FWB:ADS) Price Target Increased by 7.48% to 163.80

The average one-year price target for adidas (FWB:ADS) has been revised to 163.80 / share. This is an increase of 7.48% from the prior estimate of 152.41 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 85.85 to a high of 216.82 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.59% from the latest reported closing price of 168.16 / share.

adidas Maintains 0.42% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.42%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in adidas. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 7.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADS is 0.50%, an increase of 7.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.68% to 33,255K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 3,192K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,584K shares, representing an increase of 19.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 32.21% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,443K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,606K shares, representing an increase of 34.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 56.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,214K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,240K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 38.94% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,018K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares, representing an increase of 60.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 201.95% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,568K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing an increase of 65.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 208.95% over the last quarter.

