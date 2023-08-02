adidas (FWB:ADS) Price Target Increased by 6.69% to 181.35

The average one-year price target for adidas (FWB:ADS) has been revised to 181.35 / share. This is an increase of 6.69% from the prior estimate of 169.97 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 85.85 to a high of 236.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.42% from the latest reported closing price of 182.12 / share.

adidas Maintains 0.38% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.38%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in adidas. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 5.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADS is 0.50%, an increase of 0.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.55% to 36,512K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,063K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,568K shares, representing an increase of 48.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 136.78% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,729K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,018K shares, representing an increase of 26.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 38.77% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,563K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,443K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 16.75% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 2,389K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,192K shares, representing a decrease of 33.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 12.66% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,218K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 9.69% over the last quarter.

