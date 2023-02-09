Commodities

Adidas forecasts high single-digit sales decline in 2023

February 09, 2023 — 01:06 pm EST

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Adidas ADSGn.DE said on Thursday its revenue grew by 1% in currency-neutral terms in 2022, lagging its forecasts, and flagged that it expects a high single-digit decline in sales in 2023.

The sporting goods maker said not selling its existing Yeezy stock could reduce revenue by around 1.2 billion euros ($1.29 billion) in 2023 and operating profit by around 500 million.

Writing off the inventory altogether would lead to an additional 500 million euro drop in operating profit, it said, along with one-off costs in 2023 of up to 200 million euros as part of a review to return to profitable growth in 2024.

"Against this background, Adidas expects currency-neutral sales to decline at a high-single-digit rate in 2023," it said in its statement.

