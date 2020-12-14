Adidas exploring strategic options, including sale, for Reebok

Adds background

BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Adidas AG ADSGn.DE said on Monday it was assessing strategic options, including a potential sale, for Reebok, 15 years after it bought the U.S.-focused brand to take on arch rival Nike NKE.N on its home turf.

The decision will be announced on March 10, when it officially presents its new strategy, Adidas said.

"These strategic alternatives include both a potential sale of Reebok as well as Reebok remaining a part of the company," the company said in a statement.

Adidas bought Boston-based Reebok for $3.8 billion in 2005, but a lack of progress in turning it around led to repeated calls from investors to dispose of the brand.

In 2019, Adidas wrote down Reebok's book value by nearly half, compared with 2018, to 842 million euros ($1.02 billion). The unit's sales fell 44% in the second quarter of 2020 to 228 million euros, leading to its parent taking impairment charges in the period.

Adidas said earlier in November that it was expecting a drop in overall sales for the last three months of the year as the reimposition of lockdowns in Europe would likely offset a return to growth in China and strong demand for running gear and products designed by singer Beyonce.

($1 = 0.8233 euros)

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Shradha Singh; editing by Kirsti Knolle and Anil D'Silva)

((berlin.newsroom(at)thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33599;))

