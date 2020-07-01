Adidas Executive Board Member Responsible For Global Human Resources Resigns

(RTTNews) - Adidas AG (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) announced Wednesday the resignation of Executive Board member Karen Parkin, responsible for Global Human Resources, from the Executive Board.

The Supervisory Board approved the termination of her appointment as an Executive Board member effective June 30.

adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted will assume responsibility for Global Human Resources on an interim basis until a successor is appointed.

Parkin, aged 55, is leaving the company after more than 23 years. She first joined adidas in 1997 as Sales Director adidas UK. She was appointed to the Executive Board in 2017.

