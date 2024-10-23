News & Insights

Adidas downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC

October 23, 2024 — 06:10 am EDT

HSBC downgraded Adidas (ADDYY) to Hold from Buy with a price target of EUR 260, down from EUR 300. The firm sees limited earnings upgrades for the next six months and a lack of catalysts for the shares. Now feels “time to take a breather” for the shares in the absence of short-term catalysts, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

