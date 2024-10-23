Adidas downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC

HSBC downgraded Adidas (ADDYY) to Hold from Buy with a price target of EUR 260, down from EUR 300. The firm sees limited earnings upgrades for the next six months and a lack of catalysts for the shares. Now feels “time to take a breather” for the shares in the absence of short-term catalysts, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADDYY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.