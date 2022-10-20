Adidas cuts 2022 outlook

FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - German sporting goods maker Adidas ADSGn.DE on Thursday cut its full-year guidance, citing weaker expectations for China and lower demand in major Western markets.

The company now expects currency-neutral revenues to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2022, down from a mid- to high-single-digit percentage forecast previously, it said.

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

