Adidas Completes Reebok Sale; To Launch Share Buyback Drive Of Up To 1.5 Bln Euros

(RTTNews) - German brand, Adidas AG (ADDYY.PK), said on Tuesday that it has formally completed the sale of its arm Reebok, to Authentic Brands Group, an American apparel, athletics, and entertainment brands owner.

In addition, starting from later this month, Adidas will repurchase its own shares for up to 1.5 billion euros, until the end of the third quarter.

The move is aimed at to return the cash proceeds from the Reebok divestiture, to its shareholders, and will be in addition to Adidas' regular buyback activities, the company said.

As a result of the formal completion of the sale of the brand, Adidas has now received the majority of the total consideration of up to 2.1 billion euros in cash, with the remainder comprised of deferred and contingent consideration.

Harm Ohlmeyer, CFO of Adidas, said, "As previously announced, we are returning the cash proceeds from the divestiture to our shareholders. This will be done via another share buyback program and reflects our confident outlook on 2022 despite the various challenges we are currently confronted with."

Adidas also plans to generate substantial free cash flow until 2025 and return the majority of it between 8 billion euros - 9 billion euros, to its shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks.

