Adidas AG's Supervisory Board Extends Kasper Rorsted's Contract As CEO By Another 5 Years

(RTTNews) - Adidas AG (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) announced Tuesday that its Supervisory Board has extended the appointment of Kasper Rorsted as Chief Executive Officer, effective from August 1, 2021, by another five years until July 31, 2026.

Rorsted has been a member of the adidas Executive Board since August 2016, and the company's Chief Executive Officer since October 2016.

