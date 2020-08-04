Markets

Adidas AG's Supervisory Board Extends Kasper Rorsted's Contract As CEO By Another 5 Years

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Adidas AG (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) announced Tuesday that its Supervisory Board has extended the appointment of Kasper Rorsted as Chief Executive Officer, effective from August 1, 2021, by another five years until July 31, 2026.

Rorsted has been a member of the adidas Executive Board since August 2016, and the company's Chief Executive Officer since October 2016.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular