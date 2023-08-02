Adidas AG - ADR - Level I (ADDYY) Price Target Increased by 12.72% to 99.76

The average one-year price target for Adidas AG - ADR - Level I (OTC:ADDYY) has been revised to 99.76 / share. This is an increase of 12.72% from the prior estimate of 88.51 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.23 to a high of 129.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.99% from the latest reported closing price of 95.94 / share.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
