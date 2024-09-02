Is Adidas (ADDYY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Adidas AG (ADDYY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Adidas AG is one of 280 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adidas AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADDYY's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ADDYY has gained about 26.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 0.8% on average. This means that Adidas AG is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 185.1%.

The consensus estimate for CuriosityStream Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 21.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Adidas AG belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 19.1% so far this year, so ADDYY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, CuriosityStream Inc. falls under the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #160. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4%.

Adidas AG and CuriosityStream Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

