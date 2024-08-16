Is Adidas (ADDYY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Adidas AG (ADDYY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Adidas AG is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 280 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Adidas AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADDYY's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ADDYY has moved about 18.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -2.4%. As we can see, Adidas AG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI). The stock is up 124% year-to-date.

For CuriosityStream Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adidas AG belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 18.9% this year, meaning that ADDYY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CuriosityStream Inc. however, belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #102. The industry has moved +3.4% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adidas AG and CuriosityStream Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

