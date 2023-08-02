News & Insights

Stocks
ADDDF

Adidas (ADDDF) Price Target Increased by 12.85% to 201.30

August 02, 2023 — 06:23 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Adidas (OTC:ADDDF) has been revised to 201.30 / share. This is an increase of 12.85% from the prior estimate of 178.38 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 95.29 to a high of 262.24 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.40% from the latest reported closing price of 202.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adidas. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADDDF is 0.50%, an increase of 0.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.55% to 36,512K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ADDDF / Adidas AG Shares Held by Institutions

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,063K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,568K shares, representing an increase of 48.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADDDF by 136.78% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,729K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,018K shares, representing an increase of 26.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADDDF by 38.77% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,563K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,443K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADDDF by 16.75% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 2,389K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,192K shares, representing a decrease of 33.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADDDF by 12.66% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,218K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADDDF by 9.69% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADDDF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.