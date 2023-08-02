Adidas (ADDDF) Price Target Increased by 12.85% to 201.30

The average one-year price target for Adidas (OTC:ADDDF) has been revised to 201.30 / share. This is an increase of 12.85% from the prior estimate of 178.38 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 95.29 to a high of 262.24 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.40% from the latest reported closing price of 202.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adidas. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADDDF is 0.50%, an increase of 0.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.55% to 36,512K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,063K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,568K shares, representing an increase of 48.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADDDF by 136.78% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,729K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,018K shares, representing an increase of 26.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADDDF by 38.77% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,563K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,443K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADDDF by 16.75% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 2,389K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,192K shares, representing a decrease of 33.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADDDF by 12.66% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,218K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADDDF by 9.69% over the last quarter.

